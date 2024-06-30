Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi Meet for First Time
June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Rookie vs the Vet.
The leagues all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi and the 2024 #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, will matchup for the first time in their careers
Its goin' down today at 3pm/ET on ESPN, be sure to tune in #wnba
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2024
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Dream 75 - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 75, New York Liberty 81 Postgame Notes - Atlanta Dream
- Loyd Drops 30 Again as Storm Clips Wings 97-76 - Seattle Storm
- Atlanta Dream Rally on the Road to Down Connecticut Sun 78-74 - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Meet Mercury for First Time this Season - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Fall at Seattle Storm 97-76 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.