Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi Meet for First Time

June 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Rookie vs the Vet.

The leagues all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi and the 2024 #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, will matchup for the first time in their careers

Its goin' down today at 3pm/ET on ESPN, be sure to tune in #wnba

