Busfield Majestic as Dogs Take Down St. Paul

Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs didn't register a single hit after a rain delay in the second inning yet took down the St. Paul Saints, 5-3, on Sunday night at Impact Field. J.D. Busfield delivered seven quality innings, surrendering just one run and three hits, to earn the win. Punctuated by a Joey Terdoslavich triple, the Dogs scored all five of their runs in the first two innings before the skies opened and induced a 24-minute delay. As the rain began to fall, the Dogs led, 5-1, in the bottom of the second.

After the delay, neither the Saints nor the Dogs recorded a hit until St. Paul's Max Murphy singled in the seventh inning. St. Paul then rallied for two runs in the eighth inning - on a bases-loaded walk and hit batsmen - and brought the tying run to first base in the ninth. But Justin Goossen-Brown, logging his first appearance since July 11, closed out the win with a five-out save.

Winning Pitcher: RHP J.D. Busfield

Losing Pitcher: LHP Chris Nunn

Save: RHP Justin Goossen-Brown

Star of the Game: RHP J.D. Busfield. After a three-game stint in the bullpen, Busfield returned to the starting rotation with a dominant seven innings. He struck out five, walked two and didn't give up a single hit from the third through the sixth inning.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game 1

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Eddie Butler (Chicagol) vs. LHP David Holmberg (Milwaukee)

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: In each game of the weekend series, the team with more hits ended up losing:

Friday:

Hits: 9-8, Dogs

Final: 6-3, Saints

Saturday:

Hits: 13-5, Saints

Final: 6-5, Dogs

Sunday:

Hits: 6-4, Saints

Final: 6-4, Dogs

