Big Inning Sinks Goldeyes against Milwaukee

August 23, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FRANKLIN, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-19) by a score of 11-3 at Franklin Field Sunday afternoon.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Goldeyes hit a first inning home run as Darnell Sweeney hit his ninth round-tripper of the season to right-centre field with Wes Darvill on base to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead. Before the inning was over John Nester doubled to centre field scoring Jonathan Moroney and the Goldeyes enjoyed a 3-0 lead.

Neither team scored again until Milwaukee (25-20) struck for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning. First Jose Sermo hit a two-run home run down the left field line to cut the Goldeyes' lead to 3-2. Milwaukee tied the game two batters later when Zach Nehrir singled to left field scoring Mason Davis, then took a 4-3 lead on a Brett Vertigan squeeze bunt that plated Nehrir. Milwaukee then blew the game wide open on a pair of two-run singles by Adam Brett Walker and Dylan Tice to take an 8-3 lead.

The Milkmen added three more runs in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI single by Walker and a two-run double off the bat of Davis that made the score 11-3 Milwaukee.

Ryan Kussmaul (5-1) picked up the victory. He went seven innings and did not surrender a hit after the opening inning.

Frank Duncan (5-4) took the loss for the Goldeyes after not allowing a run for the first six innings.

The Goldeyes now travel to Fargo, North Dakota where they will play seven games in six days with the RedHawks beginning Tuesday at 7:02 PM. Neither team has announced their pitching rotation for the first four game set. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.