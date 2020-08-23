Bullpen Spectacular, But Saints Lose 5-3 to Dogs

ROSEMONT, IL - The St. Paul Saints needed to tap into their bullpen in the third inning. Paul Voelker, Brian Glowicki and Aaron Brown stepped up in a big way. The three combined for 6.0 hitless, shutout innings while striking out nine, but it wasn't enough as the offense couldn't come back from an early deficit losing 5-3 to the Chicago Dogs on Sunday evening at Impact Field. The loss drops the Saints to 23-22 and they are now 2.0 games back of a playoff spot with 15 games to go.

The Saints got on the board in the first as Mikey Reynolds led off the game with a single to right-center. Alonzo Harris then hit a slow roller up the middle that was fielded by the shortstop Tyler Ladendorf. He attempted to beat Reynolds to the bag, but Reynolds slid in first. Reynolds and Harris then pulled off a double steal and an RBI groundout by Chris Chinea gave the Saints a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first the Dogs got to Saints starter Chris Nunn. Michael Crouse led off with a walk and Edwin Arroyo sacrificed him to second. A walk to Joey Terdoslavich put runners at first and second. K.C. Hobson tied the game with a single to right. With runners at the corners the Dogs took a 2-1 lead on an RBI groundout by Victor Roache.

The Dogs added to the lead in the second when Tyler Ladendorf led off with a walk. A passed ball moved him to second and a single to right from Blake Allemand put runners at the corners. Harrison Smith made it 3-1 with an RBI double. An RBI groundout by Michael Crouse and a two-out RBI triple from Terdoslavich put the Dogs up 5-1.

The bullpen took over from there and the first reliever was Voelker. His only blemish was the first batter he faced, Victor Roache, who reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Drew Stankiewicz. Voelker retired the next six hitters while striking out four.

Glowicki followed and pitched 2.0 perfect innings while striking out two.

Then it was Brown's turn. He retired the first four before Hobson reached on a fielding error by Stankiewicz. Brown got the next two and he struck out three in his 2.0 innings of work. Combined the three relievers went 6.0 hitless, shutout innings while striking out nine.

The Saints bullpen has now allowed just one run over its last 21.0 innings of work.

The Saints had their big opportunity in the eighth, and for the sixth consecutive game against the Dogs, they scored in the eighth but it wasn't enough. Drew Stankiewicz led off with a single to right. With one out Harris singled to center. Chesny Young followed with a walk to load the bases. Chris Chinea drew a base on balls that forced in a run to make it 5-2. After a pitching change, Josh Allen was hit by a pitch that got the Saints to within two, but John Silviano grounded into a double play to end the inning.

In the ninth with two outs Stankiewicz singled and Reynolds walked, but Harris fouled out to end the game.

The Saints have Monday off and return to action on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

