Milkmen Crush Winnipeg in Game Three Thanks to 8-Run Inning

Milwaukee was looking to break the 1-1 series tie on this sunny Sunday afternoon at Franklin Field. Ryan Kussmaul made his second start against the Winnipeg Goldeyes after pitching a great game Tuesday night, striking out six batters.

The Goldeyes got their guns out early, however, with Wes Darvill hitting a two-run home run to take the lead in the opening inning. John Nester hit a ground rule double to score another run for the "home" team, giving Winnipeg a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

It wasn't until the seventh inning when the Milkmen offense struck back. It started with a two-run home run from Jose Sermo. A double from Zach Nehrir scored another run. Brett Vertigan kept things going with an RBI single on a bunt. Adam Walker and Dylan Tice hit back to back doubles scoring four more runs to break open the lead 8-3.

After a difficult first inning, Kussmaul settled in to keep the Goldeyes at bay. He wound up working seven complete frames, allowing just three hits and three runs.

Walker's hot bat kept things going in the top of the ninth with a single to bring in David Washington, who got on base with a double. Mason Davis hit a double to center field that brought in Walker and Tice for another two runs before the third out, allowing the Milkmen to extend their lead 11-3.

Myles Smith and AJ Schugel each pitched a scoreless inning to finish out the game, and the Milkmen end the six game series against Goldeyes with a winning record of 4-2. There is now only a half-game separation between the two teams atop the American Association standings.

Don't worry fans, the Milkmen are back on Tuesday, August 25th for a three-game series against our rival the Chicago Dogs. Don't miss out on the final 'Dog Days of Summer' for only five dollars dogs are welcome.

