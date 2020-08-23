Milkmen Take Game Two against Goldeyes in Extra Innings, 3-2

The Milkmen were to comeback tonight after losing 2-1 last night to the Goldeyes.

Tim Dillard made his second start for the Milkmen on "Tim Dillard Night" tonight at Franklin Field. His first game was on August 16 against the St. Paul Saints where he pitched 6.2 innings for an impressive start.

It was another busy first inning for the two teams as Dylan Tice hit a double to bring in Brett Vertigan for the first run of the game. The Goldeyes struck back with a home run from Wes Darvill, who has been hitting well against the Milkmen the entire series. We were all tied up at Franklin Field 1-1 after the first frame.

The cat chased the mouse this game as in the fourth inning Dylan Tice hit a rocket out of the park to right field for the lead. Jordan George of the Goldeyes hit a single to right field which scored Dario Pizzano. The close game continued as it was still tied up 2-2.

Dillard was terrific tonight, pitching six complete innings with two runs and two strikeouts.

Karch Kowalczyk and Myles Smith came in to relieve a combined two innings, striking out four.

There was free baseball played tonight at Franklin Field in the top of the tenth inning Vertigan started things off with a single to left field to get on base. An intentional walk on Adam Walker gave the Milkmen another baserunner. Christian Correa recorded the big hit to left field, which brought in Vertigan for the Milkmen to take the lead.

Peyton Gray earned himself the victory tonight, pitching a scoreless ninth then locking things down in the tenth as the Milkmen win in extra innings, 3-2.

