Herron Shines Again, Birds Take Rubber Game over RedHawks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in the rubber game of the three game set 9-4 Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Herron went eight-plus innings to lead the Birds on the mound and Clint Coulter led the Birds offensively with three hits and three RBI.

Logan Landon nearly put the Birds on the board immediately in the bottom of the first when he hit a ball off the top of the left field wall that bounced back into play for a ground-rule double. Andrew Ely grounded out to move him to third and then Alay Lago hit a ground ball to score Landon and gain the 1-0 lead.

The RedHawks took the lead in the top of the second when Sam Dexter hit a hard fly ball off the top of the left field wall that bounced over for a two-run home run making the score 2-1.

Mike Hart tied the game in the bottom of the second with a solo home run onto the left field party deck to even the score 2-2.

The Birds broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fifth when Coulter hit a two-run single to make the game 4-2.

The Canaries added two big insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh when Roy Morales drove a double into the gap with the bases loaded to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Three more runs came across in the bottom of the eighth. Coulter delivered with an RBI single and then Mike Hart drove in two more to extend the lead to 9-2.

Herron returned to the mound in the ninth, allowing a Leobaldo Piña two-run home run before exiting the game. He finished with four runs allowed in his eight innings on nine hits, walking one and striking out six.

Madison Younginer recorded the final three outs for the Canaries in the crucial series victory.

The Canaries have an off day on Monday and will host the St. Paul Saints with the opener of the three game set on Tuesday, August 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

