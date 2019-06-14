Bucks to Hold Youth Baseball Camp on June 22

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will hold a baseball camp on Saturday, June 22. The camp is open to children ages 17 and under and will begin at noon at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The cost to attend is $20 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that evening's Bucks game when the Bucks host the Eau Claire Express at 6:35 pm.

Bucks players will run the camp. Individuals interested in attending the clinic may sign-up and pay on the day of the camp with the entry fee and a baseball glove. Each participant must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which is available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium Souvenir Stand, or at registration on June 22. Registration will start at 11:45 am that day. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.

The Bucks will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16 and tickets are currently on sale. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

