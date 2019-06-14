Booyah Shutout for the First Time All Season

Ashwaubenon, WI - It was one of those nights for the Booyah at home, as they fell 9-0 to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second time this season.

Chris Jefferson was handed the loss on the night, going four innings and giving up four runs in total. Jefferson truly only struggled at the end of his fourth inning of work, when he was only one out away from getting out of the fourth.

In the bullpen, Dalton Wiggins went two scoreless frames and held the score at 4-0 going into the seventh inning. In the seventh, Logan Lee gave up a long ball to extend the Rafters lead to 5-0. In the eight, the Booyah gave up four more runs, and Wisconsin Rapids pulled away and secured their 10th victory.

At the plate, Green Bay only picked up three hits, two coming off the bat of Nick Kreutzer. Kreutzer finished with two singles, going 2-4. In his first career at bat for Green Bay, John Tuccillo recorded a single, giving the Booyah one thing to smile about on the night.

"I was looking fastball all the way on that first pitch." Tuccillo said. "I just got barrel on the ball and took it up the middle."

Green Bay looks to respond against Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow at Witter Field at 6:05 p.m.

