Rafters Shut out Booyah in Divisional Win

Green Bay, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (10-8) held the Green Bay Booyah (10-8) to just three hits and posted nine runs in a 9-0 shutout victory over their division rival Friday.

Peter Matt put the Rafters up early with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. Wisconsin Rapids added another pair of runs in the fourth inning on RBIs by Richie Schiekofer and Anthony Galason.

Osvaldo Tovalin led off the seventh inning with a home run to right field to put the Rafters on top 5-0. Wisconsin Rapids added two more insurance runs in the eighth, including a solo homer by Johnny Gonzales.

Rapids starter Gareth Stroh pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters to earn the win. Izzy Fuentes pitched the final two innings, fanning one batter and giving up one hit. Booyah starter Chris Jefferson gets the loss in four innings of work.

Wisconsin Rapids returns home Saturday for a 6:05 game against the Booyah for a Lebakkens Father's Day tool set giveaway, along with a postgame pint glass giveaway presented by Awards N More and Kari Van Ert of State Farm.

