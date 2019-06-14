Rafters Travel to Green Bay for Division Tilt
June 14, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After steamrolling Fond du Lac in a comeback victory Thursday, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (9-8) look to pull even with the Green Bay Booyah (10-7) in the Great Lakes West Division standings Friday.
Despite trailing 3-0 in the sixth inning, the Rafters posted six runs in the bottom of that frame and never relinquished the lead on their way to a 12-3 triumph. New Rafter Davion Downey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in his debut.
Wisconsin Rapids, which boasts the no. 2 pitching staff in the league, will start Gareth Stroh tonight. The lefty gave up one hit over four innings in his lone start this season. Chris Jefferson, a New Mexico State product with a 1-0 record, will get the start for Green Bay.
Wisconsin Rapids returns home Saturday for a 6:05 game against the Booyah for a Lebakkens Father's Day tool set giveaway, along with a postgame pint glass giveaway presented by Awards N More and Kari Van Ert of State Farm.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
