Brown and Taveras Sharp Despite 1-0 Loss

April 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN - The Asheville Tourists dropped their series finale to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Brown and Diosmerky Taveras combined to pitch a gem for the Tourists; however, one unearned Bowling Green run was the difference.

Brown started the game and went five innings with three hits allowed, no walks, and eight strikeouts. In the bottom of the fourth, Heriberto Hernandez hit a two-out double. It was the only time the Hot Rods had a runner reach second base all game. Brown attempted to pick off Hernandez at second base but an errant throw allowed him to take third. The throw back to the infield ended up in Bowling Green's dugout which enabled Hernandez to walk home for the game's lone run.

Asheville's offense was potent early but they left eight runners on base over the game's first five innings. In the sixth, Luis Santana attempted to score from second base on a single into left field by Nerio Rodriguez. The throw from Bowling Green's Diego Infante barely beat Santana and the Tourists' best scoring opportunity turned into an out call at the home plate.

Rodriguez finished the contest 2-for-4 and Colin Barber reached base three times. Taveras pitched the final three innings for the Tourists and faced the minimum with three strikeouts.

Asheville will attempt to earn their first win of the season on Tuesday evening with their home opener scheduled for 6:35pm.

