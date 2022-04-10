Hot Rods Game Notes

April 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Today's game is #BGStrong day and the team will wear special uniforms on the field. The jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will benefit tornado relief.

Monday is a scheduled off day before Tuesday's series-opener in Hickory, NC with the Crawdads.

Back-to-back Dubs... The Hot Rods offense had improved on an already explosive start to the season, putting up a bakers' dozen worth of runs in a 13-5 win over the Asheville Tourists to take the first series win of the season. Alexander Ovalles and Logan Driscoll both homered while Diego Infante had three hits in the victory. John Doxakis got the start, getting through 3.2 innings without allowing an earned run. The Hot Rods also walked 11 times in the win.

Yesterday's notes... The Hot Rods hit their first two home runs of the season, the first coming from Ovalles in the third and the second from Driscoll in the eighth... The thirteen runs was the first time Bowling Green cracked double digits this season... It's also their most in a regular season game since they took down the Winston-Salem Dash on September 11, 2021... Basabe, Ovalles, and Brundage all recorded a hit in their first at-bats of 2022... The Hot Rods reached base in six consecutive at-bats in the second inning... That streak included five-straight base hits that led to four of the team's six runs... Not only did BG reach double digit runs, but the Hot Rods walked eleven times, the team's highest mark since August 17 of last season...

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Smitty... After leading the team to an 82-win season in 2021 and a High-A East (now South Atlantic League) championship, Hot Rods skipper returns to Bowling Green for his second season. He's joined by Bench Coach Skeeter Barnes (second season) and newcomers Alberto Bastardo (Pitching Coach) and Paul Rozzelle (Hitting Coach). Strength and Conditioning Coach Jordan Brown returns for his second full season and third year while Tsutmu Kamiya is in his first year as the Athletic Trainer.

The SAL... After 2021 saw the Hot Rods move to the High-A East, MLB has re-installed the historic names MiLB fans have grown to know for decades. No further re-alignment took place this offseason, but the South Atlantic League now stretches from upstate New York down through the Carolinas and over into Kentucky. The Hot Rods first season in 2009 was as a member of the old South Atlantic League, which did not include the likes of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley Renegades, Wilmington Blue Rocks, Aberdeen Ironbirds, or Winston-Salem Dash. It's truly a new-look Sally League.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A womens locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brigther playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a uniquie experience a the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.