Birds Rally to Top Claws 8-4, Sweeping Series

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen rallied late for the second time in three games and topped the BlueClaws 8-4 on Sunday to complete a sweep of their series-opening season with the BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After trailing 10-6 and winning 11-10 on Friday, the IronBirds trailed 3-1 and scored four times in the seventh to take the lead on Sunday.

The BlueClaws got a first inning run on a base hit by DJ Stewart. They added runs on a Johan Rojas RBI single and passed ball tha tallowed Baron Radcliff to score in the fifth.

They led 3-1 heading into the seventh, when Aberdeen made their rally. Matt Russell (0-1) came on for the BlueClaws and gave up a two run triple to John Rhodes to tie the game. An errant pickoff throw allowed Rhodes to score and give the Ironbirds the lead. All four runs, three earned, were charged to Russell who took the loss. Rhodes finished the day 3-3 with a double and two RBIs.

After Jersey Shore got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double from Nick Matera, Aberdeen added three more in the eighth off Andrew Baker to go up 8-4.

Noah Denoyer (1-0) struck out eight over three innings and earned the win for Aberdeen.

Rojas and Andrick Nava each had two hits for the BlueClaws. Jersey Shore stole four bases, including two by Rojas. The BlueClaws have 14 so far through three games this year.

BlueClaws starter Christian McGowan gave up one run in four innings.

The BlueClaws head to Brooklyn and open a series with the Cyclones on Tuesday.

