Brooklyn vs. Aberdeen Homestand Preview

May 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Join us in Coney Island for Brooklyn Cyclones baseball on the beach from May 25-May 30 when the Aberdeen IronBirds come to town. The Baltimore Orioles affiliate steps into Maimonides Park for the first time this season, playing Tuesday through Sunday. If you missed it last week, the Cyclones ended the first home series of the season with a bang, hitting a walk-off home run Sunday against the Hudson Valley Renegades in extra innings!

The Cyclones are riddled with top Mets prospects this season -- don't miss the Mets of tomorrow play today! No. 1 prospect Francisco Alvarez, just called up from Low-A St. Lucie, joins No. 2 prospect Ronny Mauricio and No. 4 prospect Brett Baty on the field.

On the field

The Orioles have six Top 30 MLB Pipeline prospects on the Aberdeen IronBirds, including top pitching prospect RHP Grayson Rodriguez who is scheduled to pitch on Tuesday and Sunday, according to the probables. The No.2 prospect in the system throws up to 99 mph and sits at 95 mph consistently. Other prospect pitchers include No. 26 LHP Drew Rom and No. 27 RHP Garrett Stallings. Rom, a starting pitcher, has a 2.68 ERA as a professional heading into the series. Meanwhile, Stallings was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 out of Tennessee by the Angels and traded to the Orioles in exchange for infielder Jose Iglesias.

The bats are supported by No. 11 prospect INF Adam Hall, No. 23 prospect OF Kyle Stowers, and No. 30 prospect INF Joey Ortiz. All three position players played with Aberdeen during its stint in the New York-Penn League, facing off with the Cyclones numerous times. Hall is known for his speed and solid defense, Stowers has great power, and Ortiz is a hitting machine with a great glove.

At the park

Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. -- vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) Free parking for all! For the series opener, if you're driving to the game don't worry about paying for parking. Save your cash for the concession stand and snag a hot dog, soda, or cold beer. More info: free parking in lot adjacent to the ballpark begins two hours before first pitch (4:30 p.m.).

Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles)

Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles)

Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) Join us at Maimonides Park for the first fireworks show of the summer! End the night with a boom as our postgame fireworks light up the Coney Island sky.

Saturday, May 29 at 4 p.m. vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) Take home the GOAT! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jacob deGrom Bobblehead presented by Ford.

Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) Our new COVID-friendly Sunday giveaway makes its debut! This year due to health and safety protocols, players will not be as readily available to pose for a photo or sign an autograph. But EVERY SUNDAY, the first 200 kids in the ballpark will receive a pre-signed autograph from a Cyclones player. Also, following the game, it's the return of Kids Run the Bases!

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.