Tyler Dearden Named High-A East Player of the Week

Greenville, SC - Outfielder Tyler Dearden has been named the High-A East Player of the Week for May 17-23, it was announced this morning by Minor League Baseball.

Over five games played, Dearden compiled a .450/.522/.1.050 slash line with three homers, three doubles, nine hits and 21 total bases. He scored seven runs and registered nine RBI.

During that span, he led High-A East in homers, total bases, slugging and OPS (1.572). He also tied for first in runs and doubles. Additionally, Dearden finished second in RBI, fourth in average and fourth in hits.

Dearden tallied three multi-hit games with at least one extra-base hit in every contest as well.

In yesterday's tilt against Asheville, Dearden tied a season-high with four RBI in a game by drawing a bases-loaded walk and blasting a three-run home run. His three-run clout in the seventh inning gave Greenville a 10-8 advantage at the time.

In the game on May 21, Dearden set a new season-standard for hits in a game with three. His bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first inning gave the Drive a 3-0 lead.

