Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium Capacity Update

The Blue Rocks announced on Monday that, consistent with Delaware state regulations, Judy Johnson field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium will now operate at full capacity. The increased capacity will take effect beginning on June 1, when the Blue Rocks return home for a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

This announcement comes nearly a week after Delaware Governor John Carney and the Delaware Department of Public Health announced loosened COVID-19 restrictions, following new guidance released by the CDC. Under these new protocols, fully vaccinated individuals are also no longer required to wear a mask in public settings.

With this guidance in mind, vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask when attending Blue Rocks games. Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a face covering at Frawley Stadium.

In addition, while the Blue Rocks encourage everyone to wear a mask when not enjoying the game in their seats, they will welcome everyone to the ballpark and respect their choice to wear a mask or not.

All additional COVID-19 precautions, including sanitizer stations, cashless concessions lines and enhanced cleaning procedures will remain in place.

