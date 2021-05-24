BlueClaws Begin Process of Re-Seating for Traditional Ballpark Layout

Jersey Shore BlueClaws mascot Buster

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Following Monday's announcement from the governor's office lifting social distancing requirements in outdoor venues, the BlueClaws have started the process of re-seating for a traditional ballpark layout.

"We appreciate the patience of all of our fans from the lead-up to Opening Night and the start of the season," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We have anxiously awaited the return to a normal seating experience for fans and are excited to start this process."

First, all ticket package holders will be re-seated to their original seating locations, based on availability. These changes will be reflected in fans' TicketReturn accounts soon. Group ticket holders will be re-seated in chronological game order.

The BlueClaws will keep one section with socially-distant pod seating. Ticket plan holders who would like to remain seated in a socially-distant manner should email tickets@blueclaws.com by May 28th.

Fans that have already purchased single-game tickets for areas including high-top tables and picnic tables will be re-located into the seating bowl at no additional charge. The lawn area will revert to general admission as it had been in years past. Fans that have already purchased a lawn pod do not need to do anything and can access their tickets through TicketReturn for their game.

Additionally, during the process of re-seating ticket package holders, single-game ticket sales will temporarily revert to seat reservation. Fans will be able to purchase, and guarantee, a reserve seat to any BlueClaws game, but the actual seating location will be assigned closer to your game date. Once all ticket package holders are re-seated, single-game ticket purchasers will be able to select their seat at checkout.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday, June 1st for 12 games in 13 days beginning with six games against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). Friday, June 4th is Pride Night, presented by Coca-Cola. The first 1,500 fans receive a BlueClaws Pride Night cap and there will be post-game fireworks as well.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) visit for six-games starting June 8th, a series that includes post-game fireworks on both June 11th, thanks to the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, and June 12th, thanks to Toyota World of Lakewood.

The BlueClaws, in their 20th season at the Shore and first as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, have 48 remaining home games this season at FirstEnergy Park. The ballpark, one of the top entertainment destinations as the Shore, includes a nine-hole family Mini Golf Course as well as The Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, in centerfield featuring top boardwalk game options.

