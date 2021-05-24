Dash to Host Strike out COVID Nights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash Baseball Club, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, along with Forsyth County, announced that vaccinations will be available for fans at select Dash home games at Truist Stadium in the coming weeks.

The vaccinations will be available leading up to Dash games on Tuesday, May 25 and Tuesday, June 8. All fans who sign up to get their vaccine shot through this event will have the ability to reserve a reduce-priced $11 ticket to the game that evening. Both games include free hot dogs for all fans until 8:30 p.m.

Vaccination time slots are available from 3:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. both days and can be reserved by calling 336-714-2287.

"Our community has really stepped up and done their part throughout the pandemic. The final step in making sure we are all safe is having a fully vaccinated public. If you haven't had an opportunity to get your shot yet, what better time than at a Dash game while enjoying free hot dogs" said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.

The Dash begin a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday, May 25.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

