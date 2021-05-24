BasebALL You Can Drink Is Back this Saturday

Starting this weekend, we are offering special BasebALL You Can Drink Packages on the Brooklyn rooftop - offering the Best View in Baseball. The cost is $45 and includes AYCD Coors products and Vizzy Hard Seltzers starting 30 minutes prior to the game and ends at the end of the 6th inning. To purchase your tickets call the Mireya Ramirez at 718 - 382 - 2601.

Please note:

- Seating is General Admission on the rooftop and will be limited to 50 tickets.

- All ticket holders must be 21 or over and be fully vaccinated.

- Full vaccination is defined as 14 days after receiving the final dose in the series (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson).

- Fans must present their vaccination cards or other proof that they have been fully vaccinated along with photo ID prior to entry into the ballpark and/or Vaccinated Sections.

- Fans in the vaccinated section will not be required to wear masks in their seats, but will still need a mask for entry and when walking in common areas (concourse, restrooms, etc).

- Fans with tickets for Vaccinated Sections will enter the ballpark via the Boardwalk Gate in right field (closest to the Parachute Jump).

