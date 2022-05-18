Brooklyn Holds off Hudson Valley for 5-4 Win on Wednesday Afternoon

May 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Cyclones scored early and held on late to defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades by the score of 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon on Coney Island. Jaylen Palmer went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI, and a double to pace the Brooklyn bats.

Oscar Rojas made the start for Brooklyn and cruised through his first 3.0 innings on the mound, but ran into trouble in the top of the 4th. The righthander got Aldenis Sanchez to fly out for the first out of the frame before Spencer Henson connected on a double but was thrown out trying to steal third soon after. But with two outs and nobody on, Rojas walked three straight batters to end his day. RHP Sammy Tavarez came out of the bullpen and walked the first batter he faced to push a run home and give Hudson Valley a 1-0 edge.

The Renegade lead would be short-lived, however, because in the bottom of the fourth the Cyclone bats erupted for five runs, all with two outs, to take control of the game. Jose Mena reached on catcher interference to start the rally before Matt O'Neill walked to put a pair of runners aboard. Brandon McIlwain took advantage of the scoring chance with a line drive single into right-centerfield to score Mena and tie things up at 1-1. Wilmer Reyes followed with an infield single that allowed O'Neill to score and would come around to score courtesy of a booming double off the left-field wall for Jaylen Palmer that extended Brooklyn's lead to 4-1. Branden Fryman kept the line moving with an RBI single of his own to cap the five-run frame for Brooklyn.

In the sixth, the Renegades trimmed the Brooklyn lead to 5-2 thanks to an RBI single from Cristian Perez, but that's the only run that RHP Sammy Tavarez would allow for Brooklyn. The 6 foot 7 righthander tossed 2.1 frames, allowed one unearned run on two hits and a pair of walks.

Former Big Leaguer, Jordan Yamamoto - making his first appearance on the mound in 2022 - was next out of the bullpen for Brooklyn and tossed a scoreless seventh before running into trouble in the 8th. Yamamoto recorded a pair of outs sandwiched around a double, but Aaron Palensky connected on a two-run home run to trim the score to 5-4.

In the ninth, with Justin Courtney on the mound for Brooklyn, the Renegades got the first two batters aboard thanks to an error from Shervyen Newton and a Carlos Narvaez walk, but Courtney retired the next three batters he faced to close out the 5-4 win for Brooklyn.

The 'Clones will look to make it three in a row over Hudson Valley on Thursday evening for our second Jersday Thursday of the year. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cyclones Hawaiin Shirt as we get ready to kick off summer.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.