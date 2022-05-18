Hot Rods Game Notes

Hopping in Greensboro... The Hot Rods earned a series-opening win on Tuesday behind Mason Montgomery's nine-strikeout performance. The offense added power with Diego Infante and Tanner Murray blasting homers while the Hot Rods moved to 21-12 on the season, extending their South Division lead to 2.5 games.

Sunday's Notes... Montgomery is the first pitcher in the SAL to reach 50 strikeouts this season... His nine strikeouts are the second-most of his career behind his 10-strikeout performance on May 5 in Wilmington... It was also the second win of his career... Both of Infante's homers this season are opposite-field blasts... Dyer earned his first hold of 2022... Murray had his fifth multi-hit effort of the season... All five are two-hit games... Simon had his fifth multi-RBI game of the year...

Rematch... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers square off for the first time since the 2021 High-A East Championship Series. The series started in Greensboro, but two rainouts pushed the start of the Championship to the weekend. The Hot Rods left North Carolina with a split in the first two games, but the Grasshoppers took a 2-1 lead in the first game at Bowling Green Ballpark in the best-of-five-set. BG won the next two games to seal the franchise's second title and second in three seasons.

Going North into the South... The Grasshoppers changed divisions in 2022, moving from the South to the North. The Hot Rods are 10-8 in games against North Division opponents this year and have put together a record of 11-4 in Division.

O-swingin-it Basabe... Osleivis Basabe's 15-game hitting streak ended on Tuesday after having been the hottest hitter on the Hot Rods and, arguably, the league in May. The infielder's 15-game hit streak is tied for the sixth-longest in franchise history. The streak is also tied for the longest in the SAL this season. Basabe slashed .400/.459/582 over the 15 game stretch with just six strikeouts and 11 runs scored. Nine of his 22 hits were for extra bases.

Other Streaks... Garrett Hiott has the longest active hitting streak on the team at three games. Alexander Ovalles, Matthew Dyer, Tanner Murray, and Kyle Manzardo have each hit in consecutive games, as well. Ronny Simon had a six-game on-base streak while Ovalles has reached in five straight. Dyer has a four-game streak, too.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

