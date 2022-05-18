HVR Game Notes - May 18, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (15-18) at Brooklyn Cyclones (14-17)

RHP Will Warren (1-2, 2.49 ERA) vs. RHP Oscar Rojas (3-1, 2.45 ERA)

| Game 34 | Road Game 17 | Maimondes Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | May 18, 2022 | First Pitch 12 p.m. |

MEET THE (FUTURE) METS: The Hudson Valley Renegades take the field today as they face the Brooklyn Cyclones this week in a six-game series at Maimonides Park. This is the first of two trips that the Renegades make to Coney Island this year, with a return engagement from August 16-21. Meanwhile, the Cyclones make three trips to Dutchess Stadium this season. Through seven games of the 30-game season series, Hudson Valley is 4-3 against Brooklyn.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades dropped the series opener to the Cyclones 5-3 last night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but Eric Wagaman tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth with a solo home run off Colby Morris. The Cyclones answered right back with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to pull away to a win.

HE GETS ON BASE: With his home run in the fifth on Tuesday, Eric Wagaman has now reached base in 11 consecutive games to begin his season. Overall, he is riding a 13-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, the Renegades had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game on-base streaks.

MEET ME AT HIGH NOON: The Renegades and Cyclones prepare for a noon first pitch today, the second time this year that Hudson Valley will start a game before 1 p.m. Hudson Valley dropped its first education day game of the year at Jersey Shore on May 4, 5-0. Coincidentally, today's starter, Will Warren, also got the start in that game.

STOP THE SLIDE: Following the loss in Tuesday's series opener, Hudson Valley has lost a season-worst five straight games. Worse yet, the Gades have dropped seven of their last eight games, and 10 of their last 13. During the stretch they have dropped from their high-water mark of four games over .500 (12-8) to three games under .500 entering play on Wednesday.

BASEBALL AMERICA UPDATES: Last Wednesday, Baseball America released its midseason Top 30 prospects list for the New York Yankees, featuring several Hudson Valley Renegades. Five Renegades made the list, headlined by new #3 prospect Everson Pereira (#11 preseason). Joining him were Trey Sweeney (#7), Austin Wells (#9), Beck Way (#12), and Will Warren (#27).

BORN TO RUN: Through 33 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are fourth in stolen bases among all teams in Minor League Baseball with 74. They trail Charleston (A, TB -- 77), Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 76) and Clearwater (A, PHI -- 75).

- The Renegades have already stolen more bases this season in 33 games than they did in the entire 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2017 seasons (all between 74 and 76 games).

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 67 to place second in the South Atlantic League, and fifth among all teams. The Gades have been caught stealing 20 times, leading to a 78.7% success rate.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 58.

- With 74 steals through 33 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.24 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 296 on the season, which would smash the franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 16 steals, which is second in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game six times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is tied for fifth in the circuit with 12 swipes. James Nelson is tied for 10th with nine.

- Austin Wells is 9-for-9 in steals this year, and is 25-for-25 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen at least six bases in a game as a team three times this season, including a season-high nine on 4/30.

- James Nelson has 25 steals with the Renegades, and is one shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the franchise stolen base list.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium in April, the Renegades have played in only 13 nine-inning games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:31. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played 10 in 25 nine-inning contests.

IN A PINCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on Wednesday vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. That was the first time this season that Hudson Valley had a pinch hit, and the first pinch hit for the franchise since 2019 (0-for-3 in 2021). It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the Portal Era (2005 - Present).

