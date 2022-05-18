Claws Fall 6-2 Wednesday in Wilmington

May 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Karl Ellison had a pair of RBI singles but the BlueClaws fell 6-2 on Wednesday night in Wilmington.

Jersey Shore (11-22) has dropped the first two games at Frawley Stadium and falls to 2-6 on their 12 game road trip. Wilmington improved to 18-14 with the win.

Ellison's first RBI single came in the second inning and put the BlueClaws up 1-0. The lead, however, was short lived as the Blue Rocks took the lead on Drew Mendoza's two run home run off Griff McGarry in the bottom of the second inning. Mendoza has now homered in each of the first two games in the series.

Yasel Antuna doubled home two more in the third to put Wilmington up 4-1 before Ellison singled home his second run of the game. Ricardo Mendez capped the scoring with a two run single for the Blue Rocks in the fourth.

Jersey Shore starter Griff McGarry (0-2) took the loss, allowing six runs in three innings. Ethan Lindow (two), Andrew Baker (one) and Aidan Anderson (two) combined to throw five innings of scoreless relief.

Wilmington starter Michael Cuevas (1-4) gave up two runs in 5.2 innings to earn the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Cristian Hernandez is the scheduled starter for the BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.