Brooklyn Holds off Renegades

May 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

Hudson Valley grabbed the early lead with four consecutive two-out walks in the top of the fourth inning. Everson Pereira drew the bases-loaded walk against Sammy Tavarez that gave the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

The run was charged to Brooklyn starter Oscar Rojas, who logged 3.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking four and striking out two.

Brooklyn jumped ahead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth against Hudson Valley starter Will Warren (1-3). Brandon Mcllwain blooped an RBI single, Wilmer Reyes legged out an RBI base hit, Jaylen Palmer slammed a two-run double, and Brandon Fryman laced an RBI single to make it 5-1 Cyclones.

Warren lasted 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits, striking out two and walking one. He pitched far better than his final line indicated, with the two-out rally for Brooklyn in the fifth being spurred by a catcher's interference and an error in the inning.

Hudson Valley inched closer in the top of the sixth, when Cristian Perez flared an RBI single off Sammy Tavarez (1-0) to trim the deficit to 5-2.

The Renegades pulled to within one in the top of the eighth against Jordan Yamamoto. Aaron Palensky crushed a two-run homer to close the gap to 5-4. It was Palensky's second home run of the season, clearing the 16-foot-high wall in left.

Justin Courney recorded the final four outs and earned his fourth save, walking one and striking out one.

Hudson Valley continues its six-game series with Brooklyn tomorrow night at Maimonides Park. RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 5.33) takes the ball for the Renegades, while the Cyclones counter with RHP Garrison Bryant (1-0, 2.55). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45.

