Bronny James Makes His G League Season Debut with South Bay Lakers
Published on November 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2025
- South Bay Lakers Stay Perfect at Home with 115-95 Win - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Lakers Stay Perfect at Home with 115-95 Win
- South Bay Forward Drew Timme Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- South Bay Lakers Stay Unbeaten with Win over Rip City
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Kobe Bufkin
- South Bay Lakers Open Season with Back-To-Back Wins over Valley Suns