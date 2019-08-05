Brewers Call up 2019 Shuckers Reliever Devin Williams

August 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday the promotion of right-handed pitching prospect and former Biloxi Shuckers reliever Devin Williams from Triple-A San Antonio to the 25-man roster. Williams made three relief appearances with the San Antonio Missions following his promotion from Biloxi and did not allow a run over 3.2 innings of work in Triple-A.

The Brewers second-round selection in the 2013 draft heads to the big leagues for the first time in his career after starting the 2019 season in Biloxi's bullpen. The St. Louis native worked a 2.21 ERA over 31 relief appearances with the Shuckers, converted on all four save opportunities, and struck out 76 hitters over 53.1 total innings. Williams ramped up his Southern League efficiency in the second half, tossing 10.0 shutout innings over nine outings, striking out 17 and issuing just one walk.

At 24-years-old, Williams showcased on the national stage on July 7th in Cleveland at the Futures Game during MLB All-Star Weekend and pitched a third of an inning while stranding a pair of inherited runners. MLBPipeline ranks the righty as the 14th overall prospect in the Brewers system and the sixth overall pitching prospect.

Williams becomes the eighth former Shucker to make their Major League debut this season, joining Trent Grisham (Brewers), Dylan Moore (Mariners), Matt Ramsey (Angels), Nick Ramirez (Tigers), Keston Hiura (Brewers), Tayler Scott (Mariners) and Mauricio Dubon (Brewers).

The Shuckers conclude their five-game series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and ten-game homestand on Monday night at 6:35 pm CT at MGM Park.

