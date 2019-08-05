Generals Gameday: August 5 vs. Mobile

August 5, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (64-47 Overall, 25-16 Second Half)

Vs. Mobile BayBears (41-70 Overall, 14-29 Second Half)

Monday, August 5 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 112 | 2nd Half Game 42

Generals SP: RHP Josh Green, 1-1, 3.15 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Luis Madero, 4-9, 5.91 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, connected their fourth victory in a row on Sunday evening, downing the Mobile BayBears 7-4 at The Ballpark at Jackson. With a loss by the Montgomery Biscuits (72-42, 28-16 Second Half) at Chattanooga, the Generals (64-47, 25-16) are now just a game and a half out of first place among North Division teams in the Second Half race.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Josh Green will go for the Generals' third sweep of the season, which would be their second five-game sweep of Mobile this year. Green's last two starts for the Generals have been superb, with a pair of seven-inning performances and just three earned runs allowed in all. His 65.3% groundball rate is still neck and neck with Matt Peacock's (68.7%) for the MILB lead (among pitchers with 70+ innings). Luis Madero of Mobile is 0-6 in his last 7 starts and has not completed five innings in four of his past five starts. His last win came against the Generals on June 22, featuring 2 hits allowed & 3 earned runs.

STREAKERS: Generals Pavin Smith and Seth Beer each have active double-digit hit streaks going into their finale against Mobile. Smith is batting .385 (15-39) in his last 11 games (since July 25), while Beer is hitting .293 (12-41) in his last 10 games (since July 24), including seven games played with Corpus Christi before being traded and arriving in Jackson.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

