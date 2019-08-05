Larnach Leads Charge in Blue Wahoos Blowout Win

Trevor Larnach started the Blue Wahoos homestand Thursday mired in a downturn at the plate.

He had gone 0-for-4 that night and had just two hits in his previous six games.

"There was a stretch where I couldn't see it very well," he said. "Wasn't hitting it. But everyone goes through stretches like that and I'm trying to learn from it."

The fast-learner showed Sunday, as Larnach went 3-for-3 and reached base all five times. He was part of a six-run, 11-batter onslaught in the second inning, leading into a 10-1 win against the Birmingham Barons at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In winning for an 11th time in the past 14 games, the Blue Wahoos (60-53 overall, 22-21 second half) clinched their third-consecutive series, which has not happened since they won their first eight series' to start the season, which set a franchise record in mid-May.

"We're having fun and that's what's it all about," said Larnach, the Minnesota Twins No. 1 draft pick in 2018, after leading Oregon State to the 2018 College World Series title. "Hopefully we'll just keep doing that and ride it out through rest of season and the playoffs."

On a "Bark in the Park" promotion where fans got to bring their beloved dog, the Blue Wahoos generated plenty of crowd noise among the 3,976 in attendance. Their 11-hit, bash brigade, contained three home runs, along with reaching base on seven walks.

By the fourth inning, the Blue Wahoos already owned an 8-0 lead. It enabled starter Edwar Colina (3-0) to cruise into his third win in three starts, after allowing just two hits, one run with five strikeouts. Relievers Jovani Moran and Jorge Alcala pitched two scoreless innings apiece.

The Blue Wahoos' 9-run, margin of victory was the biggest this season and followed a bulk of close games this team sweated out for wins.

Sunday, they basked in a rout.

"We played really clean defense, too," said manager Ramon Borrego. "That was one of the biggest games we have played the whole season.

"It was good to see the way we swung the bats. Those guys were ready. We were able to do some damage. That was fun to watch those guys."

Part of the crowd fun was watching Larnach, along with shortstop Royce Lewis (2017) and outfielder-first baseman Alex Kirilloff (2016) -- the three No. 1 draft picks by the Twins in the past three years. That kind of same-team, connection has never happened in club history.

The trio combined to go 5-for-10 Sunday with four RBI and five runs scored. But they weren't alone at the party.

Five of the other six players in the lineup all had at least one hit. Eight of the nine players in the batting order scored at least one run.

"We have a team that is not just us three, it's everybody," Larnach said.

Nearly everybody factored into the explosive second inning. After Jimmy Kerrigan led off and was hit by a pitch, then erased on a fielder's choice struck by Ivan De Jesus Jr., shortstop Jordan Gore blasted a towering shot into the right-center berm where many of the dogs were situated with their owners.

With two out, Lewis singled, then Kirilloff blasted an opposite field, two-run homer to left. Larnach and Ben Rortvedt followed with singles. Ryan Costello walked to load the bases.

Kerrigan came back up and smashed a two-run single off reliever Alec Hansen.

"That is amazing. It doesn't happen every day, let alone every week or month," said Larnach, referring to the wild second inning of two-out magic. "It was a collective effort. Everyone came at them all at once. Just kept pounding. Hopefully we can take momentum into (Monday's series finale).

"There was a stretch where we kind of struggled. Borrego kept saying, 'Just hang in there. We're not playing bad. It's just nothing is going for us.' We've come this far and things are kinda clicking now."

That especially applies to Larnach. He's collected five hits in his 11 at-bats from Friday through Sunday, including two homers and five RBI.

"I'm trying to adjust... and just come out each day with a new mindset, no matter what happens the day before or two days before," he said.

The win Sunday, however, will be one remembered for the season.

The Blue Wahoos will close out their series with Birmingham on Monday night (6:35 p.m.).

An off-day for all Southern League teams occurs Tuesday and then the Blue Wahoos travel to Mobile for a final series in history Wednesday through Sunday between the teams. Mobile will become the Rocket City Trash Pandas next year in Madison, Ala., near Huntsville.

