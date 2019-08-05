Angels Select Contract of Former BayBear Patrick Sandoval

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that they have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval, a former member of the Mobile BayBears, from Triple-A Salt Lake. Sandoval is expected to make his Major League debut Monday night at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

Sandoval, 22, made nine appearances, eight starts, for the BayBears over the past two seasons and went 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA. At the time of his promotion to Salt Lake on May 4, Sandoval was among Southern League leaders with 32 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched, an average of 14.4 per nine innings. He fanned a career-high 11 batters in five scoreless frames April 14 at Mississippi.

In 79 professional games, 64 starts, Sandoval has posted a 20-18 record with a 4.01 ERA, 123 walks, and 383 strikeouts in 330 1/3 innings pitched. He made a start for the Angels in a March 26 exhibition game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up the Spring Training schedule.

The Mission Viejo, California native was acquired by the Angels last year on July 26 in a trade with the Houston Astros for catcher Martin Maldonado. Sandoval is currently the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 pitching prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Sandoval tossed 14 2/3 scoreless innings with Class A Advanced Inland Empire and allowed just three runs in 19 2/3 innings with Mobile to finish the 2018 season. He struck out a career-high 145 batters and issued just 29 walks in 122 1/3 innings. Sandoval did not allow a run for 33 innings from June 9 to July 16, and then he pitched 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames from July 22 to August 23.

Sandoval is set to become the 19th player to make his Major League debut for the Angels after spending time with the BayBears. He will be the 15th player from the 2018 BayBears team to appear in a Major League game and the second from this year's squad. Former BayBears infielders Luis Rengifo and Matt Thaiss, pitchers Griffin Canning, Jose Rodriguez, and Jose Suarez, and two-way player Jared Walsh have all made their Major League debuts for the Angels this year.

