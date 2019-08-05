Mahoney & Millan to New Orleans

BILOXI, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Right-handed pitcher Kolton Mahoney has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Mahoney this season with Jacksonville is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 24 appearances and six starts. Earlier this season Mahoney pitched in one game for New Orleans in relief, going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

Additionally, infielder J.C. Millan has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Millan has played in 75 games for Jacksonville this season, hitting .278 with four home runs and 33 RBI.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 23 active players, plus Pablo Lopez on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp will finish their five-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern on Monday night. Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Biloxi right-handed pitcher Dylan File (7-1, 2.79 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

