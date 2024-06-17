Sports stats



Major League Soccer

Breaking Down the Hand Ball Rule + Red Cards for Inter Miami, New York City FC & Minnesota United

June 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Andrew Wiebe is back for another edition of Instant Replay as he breaks down the most controversial plays of the weekend.

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central