Bradley Carnell Joins the Show!: this Is MLS

Published on October 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe, Dax McCarty, and Bradley Wright-Phillips host this week's This is MLS!







Major League Soccer Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.