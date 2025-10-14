MLS Atlanta United FC

Brad Guzan Retires After 21 Years: Atlanta United Legend's BEST MLS Saves

Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video


