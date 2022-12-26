Boxing Week Offer: Grimm's Fan Pack

December 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - As a limited time Boxing Week offer, get a Grimm's Fan Pack starting at just $59 and have the option to choose from additional sections for games in January!

A Grimm's Fan Pack includes TWO (2) tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks game, two hot dogs and two non-alcoholic drinks!

Fans can purchase a Fan Pack by calling 604.743.5000 (ext. 2).

Fans can also sign up to be contacted by an Abbotsford Canucks Ticket Representative here.

*Available until Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 11:59pm.

*While Supplies Last.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.