Boxing Week Offer: Grimm's Fan Pack
December 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - As a limited time Boxing Week offer, get a Grimm's Fan Pack starting at just $59 and have the option to choose from additional sections for games in January!
A Grimm's Fan Pack includes TWO (2) tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks game, two hot dogs and two non-alcoholic drinks!
Fans can purchase a Fan Pack by calling 604.743.5000 (ext. 2).
Fans can also sign up to be contacted by an Abbotsford Canucks Ticket Representative here.
*Available until Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 11:59pm.
*While Supplies Last.
