Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Boxing Day Matchup

The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Monday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in a Battle of Ontario. This marks the fifth of twelve matchups between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on December 7th where Toronto lost 4-2 to their divisional rivals. The series is currently split with each team taking home two wins and two losses.

Both teams are heading into Monday's game with a win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Marlies won 5-2 over the Penguins on December 20th, while Belleville won 3-1 on December 21st. Toronto currently leads the North Division standings with 36 points, while Belleville sits in 6th place with 26 points.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has 26 points (9G, 17A) in 27 games this season, and Joseph Blandisi who has points (5-5-10) in five consecutive games. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 26 points (7G, 19A).

Puck drop is at 3pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

