Belleville Sens Drop Boxing Day Classic to Marlies

Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard vs. the Toronto Marlies

TORONTO, ON - In spite of a clutch 33-save performance from Mads Sogaard, the Belleville Senators were left looking for answers on Boxing Day as they fell 3-2 to the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring at 5:57 of the first period when Joe Carroll notched his first career AHL goal. However, Toronto quickly answered as Alex Steeves found the back of the net to even the contest at 1-1 after twenty minutes of play.

Late in the second, the Marlies extended their advantage through a Max Ellis power play marker to make it 2-1 heading into the intermission.

The scoring continued early in the final frame when Noel Hoefenmayer made it 3-1 with a heavy shot from the point. Nevertheless, the Senators showed their resolve as Egor Sokolov notched his eighth of the campaign after he collected a feed from Ridly Greig to bring the score back to within one at the 7:31 mark of the period. Despite that tally, Belleville was unable to draw any closer in the final stages of regulation time.

The Senators are back in action on Wednesday evening when they host the Toronto Marlies, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. (EST) from CAA Arena.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/4 |Penalty Kill: 4/5

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 33 saves.

Joe Carroll scored his first career AHL goal.

Jacob Larsson ended his eight-game pointless streak with an assist.

Ridly Grieg has points in back-to-back games.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought Sogaard was our best player. He made some huge saves for us to keep it close and for us to have a chance to tie it up."

