Looking for Something Fun to Do Post-Christmas?

December 26, 2022







Now that Christmas is behind you, it's time to kick back and enjoy some IceHogs hockey before the new year begins!

Join us Wednesday, Dec. 28 for our Hammy Alpine HatGiveaway presented by Pepsi!

It's also another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket and two drink tickets good for beer, soft drinks, or water for just $20. Enter code WYWEDbefore selecting seats to unlock the Wet Your Whistle Wednesday offer.

Ring in '23 with 2 tickets for $23 thanks to WIFR. Puck drops at 4 p.m. for our Saturday, 12/31 battle with the Chicago Wolves. And be sure to stay for our postgame pyrotechnics show - the only New Year's Eve fireworks show you'll find in the Stateline.

PARKING: Cash is no longer accepted at downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry, or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate.

