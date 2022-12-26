Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker from Iowa.

Beckman, 21, has recorded 15 points (8-7=15), eight penalty minutes (PIM) and three power-play goals (PPG) in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, leads Iowa in shots on goal (93) and ranks T-3rd on the team in goals and fourth in scoring. Beckman has also appeared in four games with Minnesota this season. He owns one assist in seven NHL games with Minnesota and has collected 54 points (22-32=54) and 322 shots on goal in 102 career games with Iowa. He was selected by Minnesota in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 53 with the Wild.

Walker, 23, has tallied 24 points (12-12=24) in 23 games with Iowa this season. He leads Iowa in scoring, goals, PPG (six) and plus/minus rating (plus-9) and ranks T-1st with 11 power-play points (6-5=11). Walker leads AHL rookies in scoring and PPG, ranks T-1st in PPP, second in goals and T-5th in plus/minus rating. He made his NHL debut earlier this season at Vancouver (Dec. 10) and has skated in four games with Minnesota. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 74 with Minnesota.

