Eagles Recall Goaltender Lukas Parik from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Lukas Parik from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Parik has gone 3-6-0 with 3.23 goals-against average and a.907 save-percentage in nine appearances with the Grizzlies this season.

A third-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Parik registered a record of 3-0-1 during the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Ontario Reign. He also appeared in 32 games with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush during the 2021-22 campaign, going 14-8-8 with a 2.69 GAA and a.915 save-percentage.

