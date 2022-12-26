Ads Close out 2022 with Two Home Games

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule with a pair of home games this week at Panther Arena beginning Tuesday, December 27th against the Chicago Wolves and 7 pm and then again on Friday, December 30th in a family-friendly 6 pm start time against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

On Tuesday night the first 3,000 fans will receive the third strip of Admirals Trading Cards, courtesy of Lee Jeans. In addition it's our Superhero and Princess Night so fans of all ages can meet and take pictures with some of Black Panther and Iron Man as well as some of the most popular princesses! It is also the second chance for fans to bring their skates and have a lap or two (or 20!) on Panther Arena ice with Admirals players.

In addition, Milwaukee legend Pat McCurdy will perform before and after the game and during intermissions down in the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar.

On Friday night the Ads play their final home contest of 2022. The first 5,000 fans will take home an Admirals Cowbell, courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. In addition, it's an Ian's Pizza Student Night where high school and college students can get a ticket to the game and a slice of Ian's pizza for just $13 with their student ID (Pizza is redeemed in store only).

Fans can purchase tickets for either game online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, over the phone at (414) 227-0550, or in person at the team's office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

