Boxcars Announce End of Season Player Awards

September 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced their 2024 seasonal awards, including their team MVP, Gold Glove winner and Pitcher of the Year.

MVP - RF Welington Dotel

Dotel tallied a team high 123 hits enroute to batting in 39 runs on the season. In the field, Dotel registered 10 outfield assists and recorded a .968 fielding percentage. Dotel notched 5 home runs, including one multi home run game, and served as a veteran leader in the locker room. A long time member of the York Revolution, Dotel has solidified himself as an Atlantic League Legend, climbing the ranks of the record book.

Gold Glove - 2B Cito Culver

Cito's defensive play was highlighted by web gems, consistently making athletic plays in the infield. At his primary position, 2B, he notched 161 putouts, 190 assists and a .98 fielding percentage. Culver also made 15 appearances at third base for Hagerstown.

At the plate, Culver was the Boxcars' inaugural home run leader, sending 14 out of the park, and notching 55 runs batted in while batting .275.

Pitcher of the Year - RHP Rafael Kelly

Rafael Kelly was a member of the Boxcars opening day roster, and solidified his role as a standout Boxcars closer late in the year.

Kelly pitched 59.1 innings, striking out 59 and recording a 5.01 ERA. Two of his four saves on the season came in August, when Hagerstown went on a run with Kelly making late game appearances to solidify several wins. Kelly's 4 saves came in at second on the Boxcars roster, and his 59 strikeouts notched fourth on the team.

Community Ambassador - C Tyler Hill

Tyler Hill served as an exemplary model for the community this season, dedicating time to community events and team initiatives. From fan meet and greets at Antietam Brewery to signing autographs on Sundays and coaching kids at our first ever kids clinic, Hill is always one of the first to offer his help.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite, Tyler Hill became a sort of second mascot for the Boxcars, not to mention his exemplary defensive play behind the plate.

Boxcars Spirit Award - CF Demetrius Moorer

Demetrius Moorer embodies the Boxcars' spirit on and off the field. Moorer always offers an exceptional presence in the locker room, and has always been a great help to the team's promotional staff.

On the field, the speedster also brought an energetic style of play to the club, and notched the second most stolen bases this season.

Unsung Hero - OF Andrew Moritz

Since joining the Boxcars, Andrew Moritz immediately became a spark for Hagerstown's offense. The outfielder batted a team high .313, with 84 hits, 4 homeruns and 24 runs batted in, in 70 games. Moritz helped the side turn the tides late in the season, becoming a consistent presence on base.

All stats as of 9/12/2024

