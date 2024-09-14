Revs Clobber Boxcars, Tying Franchise Wins Record

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution enjoyed another banner night, clobbering the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-1 on Saturday night at Meritus Park in the next-to-last game of the regular season. York improves to 79-45 with a fourth straight victory and sixth in the last seven games, tying the 2012 club for the most total wins in a season in team history. The Revs had already clinched by far the winningest season in club history in terms of winning percentage, now at .637.

York opened the scoring in the top of the second as David Washington cracked a line drive homer to right on the first pitch of the inning, his 35th of the year, moving past Chris Nowak (2012) for second on the Revs' single-season all-time list. It was also the 104th home run of his Atlantic League career, tying Jesse Hoorelbeke for 10th in league history.

Nellie Rodriguez answered with a homer to right center leading off the bottom of the second, the only blemish on the line of Revs starter Jon Olsen all night.

York retook the lead in the third as Roldani Baldwin launched a leadoff homer to left, his fourth in eight games since joining the Revs. Chase Dawson followed with a double to right center, moved to third on a ground out, and scored on Rudy Martin Jr's base hit to left center for a 3-1 lead.

Dawson added an RBI single to center in the fourth, chasing Hagerstown starter Marvin Gorgas (3-10). Martin Jr added a sac fly to deep left for his second RBI, as the Revs built a 5-1 lead.

Olsen (12-3) allowed just one run on two hits over six innings, walking one while striking out eight. His 12 wins tie him for the league lead and sixth most in a season in Revs history, while he finishes the regular season with a 3.60 ERA, becoming the first Atlantic League ERA champion in Revs history. His eight strikeouts put his season total at 136, third most in Revs history and second most in the Atlantic League in 2024.

York's offense was held in check until the Revs exploded for five runs in the ninth to put the game on ice. Matt McDermott led off with a double to deep left and Martin Jr reached on an infield single. Zander Wiel capitalized with an RBI single to left, and two batters later, Alerick Soularie blasted a three-run homer to left to make it a 9-1 lead. Baldwin later added an RBI single to left center for the 10th run.

Soularie put another stamp on the victory, robbing Tyler Hill of a potential home run on a leaping grab at the left field wall for the final out. It secured a scoreless outing for Matt Turner who followed Alex Valverde (11th consecutive scoreless outing) and Dan Kubiak (struck out the side in the eighth) out of the Revs bullpen.

York concludes the regular season on Sunday at 2 p.m. as lefty Zach Neff (7-7) matches up against Mike Kickham (7-13) in the finale. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.

Notes: A win in Sunday's finale would give the Revs a .640 winning percentage, tied for the eighth best in league history. A loss would have them finish at .632, 11th best all-time. York adds to its all-time road record, now 40-21. The Revs have now won more road games than home games (39-24) this season. York sets a new franchise record for wins in a season series against one opponent, improving to 17-6 against Hagerstown. The Revs improve to 27-9-4 in series play this season including a 16-4-1 mark in road series. McDermott's two hits increase his league leading total to 157 on the season, 156 of which have come with the Revs as he moves past Andres Perez (2015) for seventh on the Revs single season list. McDermott scored his 114th run, tying High Point's Ben Aklinski (2023) for third most in a single season in Atlantic League history. Martin Jr stole his 78th base in the first inning, tying Darian Sandford (2021) for fourth in league history. Martin Jr scored his 107th run in the ninth inning, tying for third in Revs history while moving into the top 10 in league history. Washington collected his 61st extra-base hit, tying Perez (2012) for fifth most in Revs history; his 95th RBI places him in a tie for sixth in franchise history with Carlos Franco (2022). Soularie now has 30 RBI in 30 games with York.

