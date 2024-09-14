Panda-Monium

September 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in his first ever start on the mound, defeating Lancaster, 6-2, in front of a sold-out Clipper Magazine Stadium Saturday evening.

With 8,204 on hand, Sandoval limited Lancaster to four singles. The right-hander walked one and struck out four. Manager Mark Minicozzi lifted him with one out in the sixth after he retired Damon Dues on a pop out to shortstop. Sandoval left to a round of high fives and hugs from his Staten Island FerryHawks teammates.

In addition to his pitching exploits, Sandoval also singled home the game's first run. He followed a leadoff double by Luis Castro with a roller up the middle. He would ground out on his other two mound trips.

Sandoval barely survived the fifth inning. Shortstop Kyle Dernedde made a strong play to his left to retire Joe Stewart opening the frame. Chris Proctor lined a single to right, and Joseph Carpenter slapped a base hit into left to put a second runner on with one out. Sandoval got Kyle Kasser on a foul pop up to third. Trace Loehr yanked a deep foul before beating out a roller to short to load the bases. Shawon Dunston, Jr. also belted a long foul before popping out to end the fifth.

Alejandro De Aza and Castro each hit a solo homer off Brady Tedesco (3-5) to extend the lead to 3-0.

Lancaster finally got on the board in the seventh when Chris Proctor singled on a spinner to third base, stole second and third before coming home on a throwing error. Staten Island scored three runs on the combination of a dropped third strike, a bunt single, a balk, a sac fly, two other wild pitches and a De Aza double in the top of the eighth.

Dunston straightened a ball out in the bottom of the eighth for his 14th homer.

Lancaster will close out the regular season Sunday at 3:00 with Adam Wibert (2-1) making the start against Taylor Lepard (3-6, 3-9). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 2:55.

NOTES: Sandoval had made two mound appearances with San Francisco and two others with Staten Island...He has never yielded a run...Proctor had four of Lancaster's nine hits, his second four-hit game of the season...He stole three bags and has 46 on the year.

Subject: SI 6, Lan 2 (box)

Game Date: 09/14/2024

Staten Island FerryHawks 6 AT Lancaster Stormers 2

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Johnson, K RF 4 0 1 0 .304 Dunston Jr., S DH 4 1 1 1 .262

Castro, L 2B 3 2 3 2 .356 Dues, D RF 3 0 0 0 .326

Sandoval, P P 3 0 1 1 .248 Diaz, I SS 4 0 1 0 .304

Warzek, B P 0 0 0 0 .000 Hulsizer, N CF 4 0 0 0 .252

Scantlin, N PH 1 1 0 0 .274 Stewart, J LF 4 0 0 0 .305

Jones, J P 0 0 0 0 .000 Proctor, C C 4 1 4 0 .258

James, J P 0 0 0 0 .000 Carpenter, J 1B 4 0 2 0 .286

Norman, B CF 3 1 0 0 .259 Kasser, K 2B 3 0 0 0 .254

De Aza, A LF 4 1 2 3 .271 Loehr, T 3B 3 0 1 0 .261

Estrada, C 1B 4 0 0 0 .253

Dernedde, K SS 4 0 2 0 .292

Loftin, J 3B 4 0 0 0 .238

Melfi, D C 4 1 0 0 .135

34 6 9 6 33 2 9 1

Staten Island 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 - 6 9 1

Lancaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 - 2 9 0

2B--Castro, L 2B (20), De Aza, A LF (12), Dernedde, K SS (6). HR--Castro, L

2B (24), De Aza, A LF (7), Dunston Jr., S DH (14). RBI--Castro, L 2B 2

(80), Sandoval, P P (79), De Aza, A LF 3 (40), TOTALS 6 (0), Dunston Jr.,

S DH (49), TOTALS (0). SF--Castro, L 2B (7). SB--Castro, L 2B (22),

Proctor, C C 3 (46). E--Melfi, D C (6).

LOB--Staten Island 3, Lancaster 6. DP--L. Castro(2B) - K. Dernedde(SS) - C.

Estrada(1B), K. Kasser(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - J. Carpenter(1B), L. Castro(2B)

- C. Estrada(1B), K. Kasser(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - J. Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

Sandoval, P (W,1-0) 5.1 4 0 0 1 4 0 0.00

Warzek, B 1.2 2 1 0 0 2 0 3.79

Jones, J 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 1 5.46

James, J 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 6.14

9 9 2 1 2 7 1

Lancaster

Tedesco, B (L,3-5) 7.0 7 3 3 0 4 2 5.15

Scafidi, C 1.0 2 3 3 1 2 0 9.00

Kuncl, T 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

9 9 6 6 1 7 2

WP--Scafidi, C 3 (3). SO--Johnson, K, Norman, B, Estrada, C 2, Dernedde, K,

Melfi, D 2, Dunston Jr., S, Dues, D 2, Hulsizer, N 2, Carpenter, J, Kasser,

K. BB--Norman, B, Dues, D, Kasser, K. BF--Sandoval, P 20 (28), Warzek, B 7

(254), Jones, J 4 (144), James, J 4 (76), Tedesco, B 26 (413), Scafidi, C 7

(15), Kuncl, T 3 (14). P-S--Sandoval, P 80-49, Warzek, B 28-19, Jones, J

10-6, James, J 17-12, Tedesco, B 93-64, Scafidi, C 23-16, Kuncl, T 9-7.

T--2:19. A--8204

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Buzz Albert, Field Umpire #1 - Steve Zawisky, Field Umpire #3 - Scott Hart

