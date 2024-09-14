High Point Wins Fifth in a Row

September 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - The High Point Rockers won their 73rd game of the season and fifth game in a row over the Long Island Ducks with another strong performance on Saturday night in the second to last game of the regular season at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

High Point used five pitchers and Evan Edwards homered for a fifth time in the series in the win.

The Ducks kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second when Kole Kaler reached on a throwing error from Ryan Grotjohn, bringing home Joe DeLuca and giving the Ducks a 1-0 edge. One batter later, leadoff hitter Nick Heath ripped a double to make it a 2-0 Long Island lead after two innings.

As he had all series, Evan Edwards provided a lift, knocking his 21st homer out of the ballpark. Edwards has homered five times in the series, and has driven in nine runs. The score was tied 2-2 after four.

In the top of the fifth, High Point would take the reins for good, as the Rockers loaded the bases with two outs and Connor Owings delivered a line shot to the right-center field gap, clearing the bases and putting the visitors up 5-2. Michael Martinez then promptly followed suit with an RBI single, capping off a four run frame with High Point leading 6-2.

The Ducks were quick to answer back, as wild pitch and a Joe DeLuca base hit sliced the Rockers lead in half, making it a 6-4 affair.

High Point put the finishing touches on the contest in the eighth, posting three more additional runs on a wild pitch and then a Ben Aklinski single that brought in both Ryan Grotjohn and Martin Figueroa.

The Rockers used five pitchers in relief, Dakota Chalmers (W, 3-3) earned the victory, while David Griffin (L, 2-1), Long Island's starter, suffered the defeat.

The Rockers with the victory have now won five in a row and have lifted their road record to 39-23 on the season. High Point closes out the regular season tomorrow afternoon against the Ducks, with the first pitch set for 1:35.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.