Lexington Clinches Series Win in 5-3 Victory Over the Blue Crabs

September 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends bested the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-3 in front of over 2,500 fans.

Thus far in the series, the Legends have a 3-1 series lead. The series began with Lexington winning the first three games en route to a five-game win streak. However, the Blue Crabs snatched a 5-3 victory in last night's game.

Lexington started recent standout Nic Laio, the righty has combined for 11 strikeouts and only three earned runs in 13 innings pitched across his last two games. As for Southern Maryland Shawn Semple got his 18th start of the season, Semple entered the game with a 5.37 ERA in 87 innings pitched.

In the top of the first, Laio was able to retire the first two batters. However, Southern Maryland's shortstop Michael Wielansky got a hold of a pitch that sailed to the Lexington Clinic K Meter for a solo homer. The Blue Crabs took a quick 1-0 lead.

The Legends responded with a homer of their own, in the bottom of the first. Frankfort native shortstop JT Riddle clubbed a solo shot into the Pepsi Party Deck. Lexington knotted the game at 1-1 after the first inning of play.

Southern Maryland struck out to lead off the top of the second, however, right fielder Anthony Ray singled. Then second baseman Aaron Hill connected on a double to score Ray from first. Laio was able to escape the inning without allowing anymore runs despite Ray manning second. The Blue Crabs snatched a 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless three innings, Riddle shipped another long ball into the Pepsi Party Deck. That was Riddle's second homer of the game, they were both hit off a pitch by Semple. The Legends tied the game again 2-2 through six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, designated hitter Justin Williams led off the inning loudly with a homer over the right field wall. The ball came off Williams' bat at 112 mph to give the Legends their first lead of the night. Following the solo homer, catcher Brady Whalen smacked a double into right field. A wild pitch by reliever Cody Williams allowed Whalen to reach third safely.

The struggles for Cody Williams continued as center fielder Korry Howell belted a ball off the Unified Technologies sign over the center field wall. Lexington took a 5-2 lead, scoring three runs in the seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth, the Blue Crabs catcher Isaias Quiroz launched a long bomb over the center field wall on reliever Kyle Cody. Outside of the solo homer, Cody was able to strike out all his batters to end the half inning. Lexington remained in the lead with a 5-3 score.

Lexington inserted former major league reliever Nick Gardewine at the top of the ninth, the righty gave up a leadoff walk. However, Gardewine was able to retire the next three batters to seal the 5-3 win for the Legends.

The Legends season finale will be played against Southern Maryland tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Fans will be honored for Fan Appreciation Day and there will be giveaways for those in attendance. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

