Ducks Welcome Largest Crowd of 2024 Season

September 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 5-2 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 7,188 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The sellout crowd was the largest attendance of the 2024 season at the Ducks home ballpark. It was also the seventh past-capacity crowd of the year and the Atlantic League record 713th all-time sellout in franchise history.

The Rockers offense was led by Evan Edwards, who finished with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk. Michael Martinez added three hits and drove in a run, while Martin Figueroa and Ryan Grotjohn each had two hits and two runs.

Long Island was led by two-hit nights from Nick Heath, Yonny Hernandez and Alexis Pantoja. Heath drove in a run, while Hernandez and Pantoja both scored and drew a walk.

Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro did not factor into the decision but pitched three innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four. Dakota Chalmers (3-3) got the win after pitching a scoreless fifth inning, walking one and striking out three. Griffin (2-1) took the loss, conceding six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk over five innings with three strikeouts.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their six-game series and the 2024 season on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Sunglasses, courtesy of Youth Enrichment Services. The Ducks will also be wearing special purple jerseys as part of the Islip Goes Purple initiative. Finally, it's a Bethpage Sunday Family Funday, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Chris Ellis (1-1, 5.40) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Jeremy Rhoades (4-3, 4.20).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

