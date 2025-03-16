Legends Field to Host 11th Region All "A" Classic Tournament Beginning March 17th

March 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that Legends Field will serve as the host site for the 11th Region All "A" Classic baseball tournament, beginning Monday, March 17th. This exciting tournament will feature some of the region's top small-school teams as they compete for the championship.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 17th

Game 1: The Frankfort Christian Academy vs. Sayre School - 5:30 PM

Game 2: Model Laboratory School vs. Frankfort High School - 8:00 PM

Tuesday, March 18th

Game 1: 5:30 PM

Game 2: 8:00 PM

Wednesday, March 19th - Championship Game

Final: 7:00 PM

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to all games.

Participating schools in the 11th Region All "A" Classic include:

The Frankfort Christian Academy

Sayre School

Model Laboratory School

Frankfort High School

Berea Community High School

Lexington Christian Academy

Tickets for each day are general admission tickets, priced at $8 and can be purchased online at LexingtonLegends.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance and come out to support these talented student-athletes.

"We are thrilled to bring the 11th Region All 'A' Classic to Legends Field and provide these student-athletes with a first-class venue for competition," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "This tournament is a great showcase for the talent and dedication of these programs, and we look forward to an exciting week of baseball."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 16, 2025

Legends Field to Host 11th Region All "A" Classic Tournament Beginning March 17th - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.