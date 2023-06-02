Box Office Hours Extended for Western Conference Finals

June 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Tickets on Sale Now for Upcoming Firebirds Home Games at Acrisure Arena for Monday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 7

The Firebirds will return home for Game 6 and 7 (if necessary) of the Western Conference Finals with a best of seven series continuing at Acrisure Arena with home games on Monday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 7. Pre-game plaza events will start at 5:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. and puck drop is at 7 p.m.

In order to accommodate fans, the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena will have extended hours of operation.

NEW BOX OFFICE HOURS:

SATURDAY, JUNE 3: 10:00am - 2:00pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 4: CLOSED

MONDAY, JUNE 5: 10:00am - 2nd Period (Game 6)

TUESDAY, JUNE 6: 10:00am - 4:00pm

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7: 10:00am - 2nd Period (Game 7* if necessary)

The box office will remain open on non-games days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, June 9. Hours are subject to change. Tickets to all events at Acrisure Arena are available for purchase without online fees.

The Firebirds are in a heated battle with the Milwaukee Admirals in the latest round of Playoffs with the winner of this series advancing to the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds are burning white hot during this Playoff series and fans are encouraged to wear white to all Round 4 home games. In addition, pre-game events will kick off for all home games at 5:30 p.m. featuring live music, fan photo ops with Fuego, Firebirds merchandise, food & beverage specials at The Oasis outdoor patio and much more!

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on game days and be seated ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop for special pre-game Rally the Valley entertainment to help cheer on the home team at Acrisure Arena! Tickets are on sale now with individual tickets starting at just $29 and group tickets (10 or more people) beginning at $25. Visit CVFirebirds.com to purchase and learn more information.

Season tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 campaign are on sale now! For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.