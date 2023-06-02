Reminder: Purchase a Jersey & Send Kids to an IceHogs Game

The Rockford IceHogs are excited to bring back our Seats for Kids program! We have a selection of Rockford IceHogs game worn and game issued autographed jerseys from the 2022-23 season that are available for purchase, including jerseys worn and signed by Lukas Reichel, Alex Vlasic, Isaak Phillips, and Arvid Soderblom.

For each jersey purchased through this program, 50 tickets will be donated in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the '23-'24 season.

Thanks to our Seats for Kids program and the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide close to $9,000 worth of tickets to kids from local school districts, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, and Safe Families of Greater Rockford, just to name a few.

Seats for Kids jersey and ticket donation packages include $1,000 and $750 options andyour first opportunity to purchase a Seats for Kids Package will be this coming Saturday, June 3 at our annual Garage Sale event. The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon with early access at 9 a.m. for Season Ticket Members.

After Saturday's event, stay tuned for opportunities throughout the summer to support Seats for Kids!

